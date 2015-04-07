CLOSE
Texas Couple Flees After Attempting To Resurrect Toddler In Ritual

Source: Getty Images/Andy Feltham / EyeEm / Getty Images

Police are searching for a Texas couple that may have fled to Mexico after attempting to bring their 2-year-old child back from the dead.

Authorities said they went to do a welfare check on a home in Balch Springs after receiving a anonymous tip that a 2-year-old child had died and been taken to Mexico followed a failed resurrection ritual, according to the Dallas Morning News.

A resident at the house, which serves as a church, told police that a “rising” ceremony had been conducted on March 23 after the child had died a day earlier. When that failed, the child’s parents, who have not been identified, wrapped the child in a blanket and took him to Mexico to be buried.

“We don’t know if this was to try and resurrect the spirit of the child and we don’t know if this was to try and resurrect the child themselves or what exactly that service or ceremony encompasses,” Lt. Mark Maret told CBS 11.

Police have been unable to track down the family or the anonymous caller.

Texas Couple Flees After Attempting To Resurrect Toddler In Ritual was originally published on elev8.com

