There’s no one greater in heaven or on Earth than God, and Crystal Aiken tells us about it on her new single “So Amazing.” Listen the audio player to to hear her sing how the Lord has been amazing to her!

Crystal Aiken “So Amazing” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted December 16, 2014

