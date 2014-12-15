CLOSE
Best Faith Film 2014- VOTE NOW!

There are compelling economic reasons for Hollywood to embrace the Good Book. The studios are increasingly reliant on source material with a built-in audience, something the Bible—the best-selling book in history—certainly has. And like the comic-book superheroes that movie companies have relied on for the past decade, biblical stories are easily recognizable to both domestic and the all-important foreign audiences.

Well you can vote for you favorite here:

Make sure to vote in the following categories:

Voting closes on Sunday December 21 at midnight.

Winners will be announced on December 22, 2014

Best Faith Film 2014- VOTE NOW! was originally published on elev8.com

2014 Digital Entertainment Awards , Left Behind

