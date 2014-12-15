CLOSE
Best Female Performance 2014 VOTE NOW!

Gospel music in 2013 was  all about the lyrics, but who was the best? Select your favorite song for  the 2014 Digital Entertainment Awards presented by Elev8.

Voting closes on Sunday December 21 at midnight.

Winners will be announced on December 22, 2014

Vote for the following categories:

4 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading BET Best Gospel Award Winners Past And Present

The BET Award for Best Gospel Artist is given to an urban contemporary gospel artist. Urban/contemporary gospel is a modern form of Christian music that expresses either personal or a communal belief regarding Christian life, as well as to give a Christian alternative to mainstream secular music. Musically, it follows the trends in secular urban contemporary music. Urban/contemporary gospel is a recent subgenre of gospel music. Christian hip hop is a subtype of urban/contemporary gospel music.

Best Female Performance 2014 VOTE NOW! was originally published on elev8.com

2014 Digital Entertainment Awards , Erica Campbell , Michelle Williams , Tasha Cobb

