Follow @Elev8Official

The holiday season is a time of the year where most people spend time with their loved ones and give thanks for their blessings. I enjoy this holiday of family bonding just like the next person but I will admit that for me everyday is a day of thanksgiving.

This year, I was sad to learn that I wouldn’t be able to spend this Thanksgiving with my family due to work. I will miss that important bonding time with my family.

I had to come to terms with the fact that my Thanksgiving will not consist of harmonizing with my family, making jokes with my family and eating some delicious turkey with my family.

After shedding a few tears, I took a moment to reflect on the more positive aspects of this season…my “Light in the Dark Moment.” My frown instantly turned into a smile. I have a lot to be thankful and grateful for because I have God with me and like He said in His word, He will never leave me nor forsake me.

So, though I am not with my family, I am thankful for the work and budding career that God has blessed me with. I am thankful for the memories of past Thanksgiving holidays with my family and I’m really thankful for modern technology because I will definitely use Facetime to virtually join in with the Moore family festivities.

Enjoy the holiday season, it’s our tradition and we have become accustomed to doing just that. I also encourage you to treat everyday (past the fourth Thursday in November) as a day of thanks to show love, give love, to become closer to God and to your loved ones.

#imaLIGHTERareyou #LightintheDark #DanetraMoore.

To learn more information and updates on Danetra Moore, visit www.tyscot.com or www.danetramoore.com.

Make sure to read my other posts:

Danetra Moore’s Reflections: Holiday Season Is So Much More was originally published on elev8.com