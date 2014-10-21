The Profile Of A Black Serial Killer?

| 10.21.14
derronvannserialkiller

Police investigating the slayings of seven women whose bodies were found in northwest Indiana over the weekend said Monday they believe it is the work of a serial killer, and that the suspect has indicated there could be more victims going back 20 years.

Criminal Profiler Pat Brown joined guest host Jeff Johnson on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the Northwest Indiana  killings, the profile of a Black serial killer and the case of convicted sex offender, Darren Deon Vann of Gary, Indiana. Vann confessed to killing Afrikka Hardy and has hinted at there being more victims. Listen to their entire conversation below.

