Final Numbers Are In For St. Jude Radiothon

st jude colossal gram

Here’s the Colossal Gram that St. Jude sent us and we want to share it with you because we did this together!!!!

The Light 103.9 thanks you for your contribution toward the 2014 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon. It was a tremendous success and after the final tally we raised $117,593 dollars locally and nationally we raised over $1,304,286 for the kids of St. Jude. Working together we can make a difference.

radio cares , Radiothon , St. Jude

