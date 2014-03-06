[WATCH] What Black Americans Think About the Oscars

| 03.06.14
Sunday’s Academy Awards was championed by many for its diversity. The program had big wins for people of color. Quite a few also presented awards. The NewsOne team hit the streets of New York City for the latest in our “On the Corner” series to ask people how they felt about the show and the Academy Awards as an institution. Their answers might surprise you.

