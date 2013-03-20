Three the Heart Way

By Esih Efuru

We live in a world where you can Google anything and find a template, process, remedy or loophole that will put you ahead of the game. I, like any other information hunter in the 21st century, constantly seek knowledge at all of its dimensions. As the ever-curious “Alice” in a wonderland of inspiration and evolution, I’ve found three powerful tools responsible for making my spiritual journey one of the most rewarding and adventurous ever. They have awakened my heart in a way that confirms the power of God’s promise to extend favor for all of my days.

The Serenity Prayer is one of the most beloved affirmations to date, and is used all over the world to inspire you to channel life’s energy productively. It states: “God therefore grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” This simple prayer changed my outlook on challenge instantly, and freed me from the human tendency to fix problems or make the impossible work.

The Four Agreements, introduced to the world by Don Miguel Ruiz, also puts life into perspective rather quickly: 1. Be impeccable with your word. 2. Don’t take any thing personal. 3. Don’t make assumptions. 4. Always do your best. Though they take consistent faith and personal work, these four simple but transformative declarations will change your perspective on life instantly.

