Although I was pulling really hard for her, Gladys Knight was probablly not the best dancer in the competition and was voted off Dancing With the Stars last night.

Gladys is 67 and really did a wonderful job during her run on the show. The legendary singer also started a health program prior to the competition and loss 60 pounds during the show.

Congrat’s Gladys!!!

picture: hollywoodreporter.com

