CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Returning For Next ‘Terminator’?

0 reads
Leave a comment

“I’ll be back”

With Arnold Schwarzenegger out of California’s Govenor’s office, the actor-turned-politician revealed in a tweet  last week that he’s interested in resuming his movie career after seven years.

So with Arnie back in the mix, talks of a fifth film in the Terminator franchise has picked up steam.

According to a report from DeadLine.com, interest has kicked back up for a new film with Universal, who may enlist director Justin Lin to helm the project. Lin previously director the last three installments of The Fast and the Furious franchise.

“I’ve heard that the plan would be to possibly pair him with Chris Morgan,” said the website.

Apparently, the franchise was acquired in bankruptcy court last February by Santa Monica-based hedge fund Pacificor for $29.5 million. But, talk about further movies were previously dead due to the bankruptcy and the subpar results from Terminator Salvation.

However, before the bankruptcy happened, the storyline was expected to continue from Salvation. Right around the time the bankruptcy was settled, Deadline also reported that William Wisher — James Cameron’s collaborator on Terminator 2 — wrote a 24-page treatment for the next film and a four-page concept outline for a sixth Terminator film, which continued the post-apocalyptic battleground scenario from Salvation, but added in the element of time travel.

source:  The Belle Report

actor , Arnold Schwarzenegger , governor , Terminator

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 5 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close