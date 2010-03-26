Arenas Heads To Sentencing Today On Gun Charge

Via: CNN.com

Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas will be sentenced today on one count of violating the gun laws in the District of Columbia. Arenas, who has been suspended from playing in the NBA this season, pleaded guilty on January 15 to illegally bringing four guns into the Wizards’ locker room during an ongoing dispute with teammate Jarvaris Crittenton. Prosecutors, who are seeking three months in jail for the NBA All-star, said Arenas lied repeatedly about the incident. As part of a plea deal, they agreed not to seek more than six months in jail.

