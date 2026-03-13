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Ryan Clark Rips Trump for Turning Iran War Into Sports Montage

White House Turns Iran Strike Footage Into Wii Sports Game After Ryan Clark's Critique

After a viral government video used NFL highlights and comedy clips to frame the war, Clark said the move shows a collapse of leadership and decorum.

Published on March 13, 2026

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The White House has a habit of using artists, actors, and athletes’ material without approval. 

Now, Ryan Clark, the former NFL defensive back turned ESPN analyst, is letting the president and the White House know that he’s not happy with the use of NFL highlights in their newest video concerning the war in Iran

Clark, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders during his 13 seasons in the NFL, is annoyed that President Trump and the White House dragged the NFL into the ongoing war. 

“I’m disappointed because, for one, to have ‘Tropic Thunder’ and football highlights on a video about war is one of the more insensitive things that I’ve ever seen. There are families here in our country whose loved ones have decided to give their life to fight for our rights and our freedoms, who don’t see war as a sport. War doesn’t deserve a highlight film, for ‘Tropic Thunder’ to be a part of it. War is not a comedy,” Clark said on the Pivot podcast this week.

“And for these people to be risking their lives, not for our safety as much as for someone else’s agenda, for our regime to be as unserious, as unprofessional, as laughable, and as illegitimate as our leadership is right now, is embarrassing.”

Clark noted that the clownish behavior to try and popularize the war through video clips comes directly from up high.  

“Because the reality star needs everybody to know at all times, ‘Oh, look at me, look at the attention I’m garnering, we’re doing this for me,’” he continued. “The public servant stands at attention for 45 minutes in a salute because he understands what those soldiers who gave their lives have done for our country. And I think we’ve lost 100% any credibility. We’ve lost all decorum. We’ve lost all integrity. We’ve lost all character. And I believe that the latest White House post, or the White House post involving myself and other NFL players, is absolutely disgusting and despicable.”

Days later, on March 12, Trump followed it up with a similar video of the bombings, spliced in with Wii Sports graphics.

See social media’s astonishing reaction to the tweets below.

White House Turns Iran Strike Footage Into Wii Sports Game After Ryan Clark's Critique was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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