Financial Advice for Women at Every Stage of Life

Advocate for fair pay and promotions by documenting accomplishments and confidently asking for what you deserve.

Even small savings can make a big difference over time, especially for single mothers.

Entrepreneurship provides flexibility but requires discipline to separate business and personal finances.

Source: R1 Digital / other

During Women’s History Month, Get Up Mornings host Erica Campbell welcomed financial and legacy expert Jini Thornton for a “Money Monday” conversation focused on helping women strengthen their financial futures.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Thornton shared advice for women in different stages of life, beginning with the ongoing issue of the gender pay gap. Campbell pointed out that women who work full-time still earn about 81 cents for every dollar earned by men. Thornton explained that while the number may sound small, the difference becomes significant when you look at actual salaries.

“If a man earns $100,000 for the same job, a woman would earn about $81,000,” Thornton said. “That gap adds up over time.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

To help close that gap, Thornton encouraged women to advocate for themselves in the workplace. She advised women to document their accomplishments and become more confident when asking for raises or promotions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Women have to get comfortable shooting their shot,” Thornton said. “Know your value and be prepared to ask for what you deserve.”

The conversation also touched on the financial challenges many single mothers face. Thornton acknowledged that raising children alone can make money management stressful, but she emphasized that saving money—even small amounts—can make a difference over time.

“Even if it’s just five or ten dollars from every paycheck, make a commitment to save,” she explained. “It doesn’t have to be a huge amount.”

Thornton also encouraged women to make lifestyle adjustments when needed in order to reduce financial stress and create more stability for themselves and their families.

Another topic discussed was the growing number of women leaving traditional jobs due to caregiving responsibilities. Thornton said entrepreneurship can be a powerful option for women who want more flexibility and control over their income.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

However, she stressed that starting a business requires discipline.

“This is not a hobby,” Thornton said. “Separate your personal money from your business money and treat it like a real business.”

Related Article: Money Monday | Smart Saving Strategies for Beginners

Related Article: Money Mondays | Your Guide to Godly Wealth

Finally, Thornton shared advice for younger women just beginning their financial journey. She encouraged them to think about their future now rather than waiting until later in life.

“Your 50- and 60-year-old self is coming,” she said. “Enjoy your life, but make sure you’re saving for the future too.”

Thornton reminded listeners that building strong financial habits early can lead to greater security and peace of mind in the years ahead.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Financial Advice for Women at Every Stage of Life was originally published on getuperica.com