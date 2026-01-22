Source: Bogdan Pigulyak / Getty

Governor Josh Stein has issued a state of emergency as North Carolina braces for a major winter storm set to bring a mix of snow, ice, and hazardous conditions this weekend.

Speaking at a news conference, Stein and state emergency officials urged residents to prepare ahead of the storm, which is expected to arrive early Saturday.

“This weekend’s winter storm is likely to impact most of North Carolina, so please make a plan now to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” Stein said. “A State of Emergency is in effect, and our State Emergency Response Team is activated and ready to assist impacted communities. The most important thing you can do right now is prepare for potential power outages and have emergency supplies ready.”

Transportation crews have been working across the state to pre-treat roads, bridges, and overpasses with brine. To aid emergency response efforts, the governor has temporarily waived certain transportation regulations with approval from the Council of State.

Officials caution that road conditions will likely worsen early Saturday and remain dangerous for several days due to sustained subfreezing temperatures expected to last into next week.

The combination of icy surfaces, freezing temperatures, and cold wind chills is expected to extend the storm’s impact.

Residents are advised to finalize preparations, avoid travel during the storm, and stay informed as conditions develop.

Governor Stein Urged Residents to Prepare Ahead of the Storm was originally published on wbt.com