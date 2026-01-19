Local Black History Makers Contest

Source: RadioOne Digital / Radio One Digital

This Black History Month, we are honoring the people who are making Black history right here in our community. We invite you to nominate a Local Black History Maker—a leader, innovator, or change-maker whose impact deserves to be recognized and celebrated.

Nominations start January 19 until January 23. Voting is from January 24 until January 28.

Beginning February 2, we will spotlight one of the final four Local Black History Makers each week throughout Black History Month.