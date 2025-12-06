The Soul Seekers Bring Music, Ministry, and Miracles to Atlanta

Soul Seekers' new album took years to develop, like slow-cooking a roast

Group member Jubal Smith had a near-death experience during last live recording

Soul Seekers' music blends pop, R&B, hip-hop, and traditional gospel styles

Erica Campbell kicked off her morning show with joyful energy as she welcomed a powerhouse duo into the studio: Nisan Stewart and her husband, Warryn Campbell — two of the pastors and producers behind the gospel group The Soul Seekers. With a big night ahead at House of Hope Atlanta, the excitement in the room was undeniable. But before talking about the upcoming show, Erica asked Nisan to introduce one of their most beloved songs, “All God,” featuring Pastor Marvin L. Winans.

Once the song played, the conversation quickly turned to the question fans have been asking for years: Why did it take so long for Soul Seekers to record again?

Warryn jumped in with a story that had everyone smiling. He compared their creative process to slow-cooking a roast — the kind Erica makes at home. “You slow cook it. You don’t microwave it,” he joked. To him, their music needs time to develop, to simmer, to get to the point where “the meat is falling off the bone.” That careful process, he explained, is why this new project took years to come together.

But according to Nisan, there was another unexpected reason they needed a part two.

During their last live recording in L.A., group member John “Jubal” Smith suddenly fell gravely ill on stage. Nisan described the frightening moment when Jubal appeared lifeless, with no blood flow and shriveled hands. Warryn admitted he thought Jubal was just holding his hands strangely — until he realized something was terribly wrong. Jubal required extensive medical care and multiple transfusions, but by God’s grace, he recovered.

After surviving what they now call his “Lazarus moment,” Jubal insisted they finish what they started — this time in Atlanta, his hometown. He wanted his family, including his mother’s singing group, to be part of the experience. And so, “Part Two” was born.

Tonight’s lineup is packed: The Marys, Le’Andria Johnson, Dr. E. Dewey Smith, and more. Nisan promised “good church,” powerful singing, and real breakthroughs. “Somebody might even be saved,” he said.

Erica then asked how they manage to move effortlessly between pop, R&B, hip-hop, and traditional quartet music. Warryn’s answer was simple: “It’s all God.” Their gifts come from Him, and every door they walk through — whether mainstream or ministry — is guided by purpose.

“We don’t need what they have,” Warryn said. “They need what we have.”

Before wrapping, Nisan laughingly introduced the full roster of Soul Seekers, jokingly naming them a “quartet jam band”—a modern twist on the traditional gospel format.

Erica ended the interview with love and admiration, reminding listeners they could catch Soul Seekers and The Marys live that night at House of Hope. “Love you, and I mean it,” she said, sending everyone off with warmth and gratitude.

The Soul Seekers Bring Music, Ministry, and Miracles to Atlanta was originally published on getuperica.com