Black Voters Showed Up To Protect Themselves And Their Communities In 2025 Elections

Often relied upon to carry the burden of saving democracy and the country from itself, Black voters showed up for themselves and their communities in 2025. Recent state and local elections offered a glimpse of the possibility and hope of what’s possible when Black voters are engaged on the issues that matter, not just platitudes.

Black voters, notably those living and organizing in rural communities, have always had the potential to shift the balance of power in state and local politics. One example is the recent Georgia Public Service Commission race, a statewide election with little visibility and high stakes.

Organizers mobilizing voters ahead of the election got clear and sharp on the stakes. Groups like Black to the Future Action Fund got real and talked to people about the basic mechanics of the Public Service Commission and how it could impact their lives.

A part of the winning coalition that flipped not only one, but two seats on the Public Service Commission, Black to the Future Action Fund built on existing relationships in Valdosta, a community in south Georgia. Speaking with NewsOne, Alexsis Rodgers, Political Director at Black to the Future Action Fund, said that organizing for the Public Service Commission race was a natural extension of their “Our Homes, Our Future” housing campaign.

“We’ve been on the ground organizing in Valdosta since 2022, knocking on doors, listening to community members,” she said. “As we were launching that campaign, people were saying, yes, we want all of this, and also ‘why are the Georgia power rates still going up?'”

Rodgers shared that in some cases, people had electric bills that were the same or even higher than their rent. But the first step was listening and asking people what was needed, not rushing to dictate to community members about their civic duty.

There was a 47% increase in areas around Valdosta where Black to the Future Action Fund organized. Rodgers noted that organizations such as Black Voters Matter Fund, Georgia Conservation Voters, and Climate Power were mobilizing voters across the state.

According to NPR, electricity costs have outpaced increases in the cost of living over the last several years. The cost of electricity has jumped 40% since February 2020. Only 10 states, including Georgia, elect the members of the regulatory body that oversees utilities. The ability to elect a candidate for a position like this gives voters a direct check on the people responsible for rate increases.

For its part, Black to the Future Action Fund developed a 2023 policy roadmap, the Black Economic Agenda. It covers issues including housing, healthcare, community investments, and taxes.

Similar to the candidates running statewide in Georgia, candidates across the country spoke directly to the cost of living and how they planned to address economic conditions.

“We know from our research at Black Futures Lab that is the number one concern for black voters,” Rodgers said. “So that is a winning policy map to actually demonstrate how you’re going to bring costs down and make the economy stronger for Black folks.”

But beyond voting, Rodgers said it’s important for voters to stay engaged so that elected officials don’t forget the commitments they made during the campaign. She also drew a throughline between Election Day and the work that comes afterwards.

“We voted and now we need to build towards the vision that Black folks want for our communities,” she said. “It’s gonna be incumbent on organizations like Black to the Future Action Fund and our partners to continue to bring Black voters to the decision-making table and really advocate for our interests.”

Black Voters Showed Up To Protect Themselves And Their Communities In 2025 Elections was originally published on newsone.com