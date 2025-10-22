Chatham Community Library to Host Youth Halloween Programs

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Chatham Community Library will host three Halloween themed programs for youth in the last week of October. These programs are free and open to the public. Specific details are listed below.

WHAT: Teen Halloween Party: ages 12 and up are invited to the library’s Teen Halloween Party! Wear your costume, play silly games, win prizes, and eat candy!

WHEN: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 6-7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Chatham Community Library

Holmes Family Meeting Room

197 Highway 87 N

Pittsboro, NC 27312

WHAT: Trick or Treat StoryWalk®: walk the Roland E. Horne trail while reading our Halloween-themed story and trick-or-treating! Costumes encouraged. Games and crafts will also be available inside the library.

WHEN: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 4-5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Chatham Community Library: Roland E. Horne Trail and Holmes Family Meeting Room

197 Highway 87 N

Pittsboro, NC 27312

WHAT: Halloween Storytime and Trick or Treat: All ages are welcome to join a slightly spooky intergenerational Storytime at the Pittsboro Center for Active Living. Costumes are encouraged, and be sure to bring a container for indoor trick-or-treating to follow!

WHEN: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Pittsboro Center for Active Living

365 Highway 87 N

Pittsboro, NC 27312

Funding for these programs is made possible with the generous support of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library.

Residents may visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org or contact the Library at (919) 545-8084 for more information on this and other events and programs.

