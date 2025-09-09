Listen Live
These 8 Hospitals Earn Top Marks in North Carolina

Eight hospitals in North Carolina have earned the highest possible rating for patient care.

Published on September 9, 2025

Eight hospitals in North Carolina have earned the highest possible rating for patient care, according to new data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The latest Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings report awarded five stars to the following facilities: Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center, Davie Medical Center, Duke University Hospital, ECU Health Bertie Hospital, Pardee Hospital in Henderson County, Rex Hospital, UNC Hospitals, and WakeMed Cary Hospital.

UNC Health stands out as the only health system in the state with multiple hospitals receiving the top rating. The federal ratings are based on a range of performance metrics, including patient outcomes, safety of care, readmission rates, patient experience, and the timeliness and effectiveness of treatment.

