Florida to Eliminate Childhood Vaccine Mandates

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced that the state plans to end all childhood vaccine mandates, describing such requirements as “wrong” and “immoral.” In a recent statement, Ladapo stressed the importance of individual freedom in health decisions, saying, “Who am I as a government or anyone else, who am I as a man standing here now, to tell you what you should put in your body?”

While the state will not ban vaccines, officials say the goal is to shift away from mandates and instead allow families to make their own decisions regarding immunizations.

As part of this effort, Governor Ron DeSantis has launched the Florida Make America Healthy Again commission. The initiative, led by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, seeks to support the health policies of former President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The commission aims to empower Floridians through reduced government regulation, promotion of healthy lifestyles, and encouragement of health-related innovation.