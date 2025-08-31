Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s the beginning of another school year. “Encourage Our Teachers – A Motivational Moment,” Rev. Ron Harrison talks about the struggles of teachers and covers them in prayer.

“Those who can, do, and those who can’t, teach.”

This phrase implies that teaching is a second-class job for people who can’t make a living doing the very thing they teach on. Nowadays, that line of thinking couldn’t be further from the truth. Teachers, nationwide, are expected to go above and beyond their scope of contractual responsibilities with little to no resources. For example, many teachers are frequently disrespected, often unappreciated, and significantly underpaid. In addition to these less than favorable working conditions, they are concerned with the threat of violence, opposition from the school board, and ever growing restrictions on what they can and cannot teach.

Despite the odds stacked against them, many educators still go above and beyond what’s required of them. Like using their own money to buy supplies for their students, providing food and clothing to students in need. Teachers don’t do this for the money or recognition; they do it because they genuinely love what they do! Nothing makes a teacher happier than seeing a student have that “Aha!” moment of comprehension. Teachers care for their students as if they were their own children; feeling immense joy watching them grow, mature, graduate, and succeed in life.

Rev. Ron Harrison’s “Encourage Our Teachers – A Motivational Moment” reminds us that teachers are not just instructors; they are our children’s Counselors, Therapists, Authority Figures, and Role Models. It’s a tough and often times thankless job, yet they show up every day for our kids. So what can we do? Rev. Ron’s call to action is simple and powerful:

Let’s pray for teachers, support and encourage them. Let’s do our part to make their jobs easier, not more difficult.

Rev. Ron Harrison closed out the Motivational Moment with a prayer. He asked God to bless all teachers, administrators, support staff, bus drivers, and parents. He prayed God would give them knowledge, wisdom, patience, and courage to shape young minds and prepare them for the future.

Take a moment to listen to the full Motivational Moment. Hopefully it will inspire you to thank the teachers in your life. A little encouragement can make a huge difference!

(Originally aired on 8-31-25)





