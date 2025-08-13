Listen Live
Durham Public Schools to Hold Job Fair Today For Urgent Staff Needed

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center.

Published on August 13, 2025

Durham Public Schools (DPS) is hosting a job fair aimed at filling several high-need support roles. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center.

DPS is actively hiring for the following positions:

  • Instructional Assistants (including those for exceptional children)
  • School Nutrition Services Staff
  • Bus Drivers and Safety Assistants
  • Bus Mechanics
  • HVAC Technicians
  • Custodians
  • Substitute Teachers

According to the DPS website, there is a “critical need” for exceptional children’s teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, and custodians. The district encourages qualified individuals interested in these roles to attend the fair and explore opportunities to support students and schools.

