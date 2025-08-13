Durham Public Schools to Hold Job Fair Today For Urgent Staff Needed

Source: Aldine ISD / Aldine ISD – Approved Image

Durham Public Schools (DPS) is hosting a job fair aimed at filling several high-need support roles. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center.

DPS is actively hiring for the following positions:

Instructional Assistants (including those for exceptional children)

School Nutrition Services Staff

Bus Drivers and Safety Assistants

Bus Mechanics

HVAC Technicians

Custodians

Substitute Teachers

According to the DPS website, there is a “critical need” for exceptional children’s teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, and custodians. The district encourages qualified individuals interested in these roles to attend the fair and explore opportunities to support students and schools.