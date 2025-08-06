Listen Live
National

Social Security to End Paper Checks

Here’s What You Need to Know

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Elderly
Source: KiddNation / Radio One Digital

The U.S. government is phasing out paper checks for Social Security payments, requiring recipients to switch to electronic payment methods such as direct deposit or a pre-paid debit card.

The change, introduced under the Trump administration, is part of a broader effort to modernize federal payment systems, improve efficiency, and reduce the risk of fraud often associated with mailed checks.

Related Stories

Most beneficiaries will be required to transition to electronic payments, though limited exceptions will be made for individuals who can demonstrate a valid need for continuing with paper checks. Those who qualify can request a waiver through the U.S. Treasury’s Electronic Payment Solution Center.

Officials say the move is expected to lower costs and streamline the delivery of benefits, ensuring faster and more secure access to payments for millions of Americans.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close