Social Security to End Paper Checks

The U.S. government is phasing out paper checks for Social Security payments, requiring recipients to switch to electronic payment methods such as direct deposit or a pre-paid debit card.

The change, introduced under the Trump administration, is part of a broader effort to modernize federal payment systems, improve efficiency, and reduce the risk of fraud often associated with mailed checks.

Most beneficiaries will be required to transition to electronic payments, though limited exceptions will be made for individuals who can demonstrate a valid need for continuing with paper checks. Those who qualify can request a waiver through the U.S. Treasury’s Electronic Payment Solution Center.

Officials say the move is expected to lower costs and streamline the delivery of benefits, ensuring faster and more secure access to payments for millions of Americans.