Fuquay Film Fest Seeks Filmmakers
Fuquay-Varina Film Fest Seeks Filmmakers
We are excited to invite filmmakers to submit their work for the third annual Fuquay Film Fest, taking place on November 14-15, 2025 in the charming and vibrant town of Fuquay-Varina, NC! Whether you’re a seasoned filmmaker or just starting out, we welcome short films (up to 40 minutes) in a variety of genres—from comedies and dramas to thought-provoking narratives that entertain, move, and inspire.
We are particularly eager to showcase films with ties to North Carolina, but all filmmakers are encouraged to submit! Selected films will be screened in our stunning 300-seat theater, located at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, a hub for creativity and community in the heart of downtown. In addition to film screenings, the weekend will feature meet-and-greets, workshops, and valuable networking opportunities.
Fuquay-Varina is a thriving town just 15 miles south of Raleigh, known for its rich history, local charm, and vibrant arts scene. The Fuquay-Varina Arts Center is a cornerstone of this creative spirit, dedicated to empowering artists and creatives.
We look forward to sharing your work with our community and hope you’ll be part of this year’s festival!
Awards & Prizes
Categories:
Best of Fest
Best Drama
Best Comedy
Best Documentary
Best Student Film (accepting high school and college student submissions)
Local Legend (film must be made by a current resident of North Carolina and shot in NC)
Audience Choice
Independent Spirit Award
Rules & Terms
Eligibility Requirements
1. We accept films of all appropriate genres.
2. Films that are available for public online viewing are eligible.
3. We will accept multiple entries from the same submitter, accompanied by separate applications and entry fees.
4. Entrant confirms and warrants required legal authority for submission and use of all content, music, and images in film festival marketing.
5. We will only accept films made after 2020.
Fuquay-Varina Film Fest Seeks Filmmakers was originally published on foxync.com
-
Kamala Harris to Visit Durham on National Book Tour
-
African American Cultural Festival Features Worship & Comedy
-
Melissa Wade and Erica Campbell Among 40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees
-
List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners
-
North Carolina Ranked 3rd Best State For Black-Owned Businesses
-
Raleigh Breaks Ground on First Permanently Affordable Cottage Court
-
Long Beautiful Love | Faith Walk
-
Wake County Public School Lunches Will Cost More