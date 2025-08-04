Fuquay-Varina Film Fest Seeks Filmmakers

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

We are excited to invite filmmakers to submit their work for the third annual Fuquay Film Fest, taking place on November 14-15, 2025 in the charming and vibrant town of Fuquay-Varina, NC! Whether you’re a seasoned filmmaker or just starting out, we welcome short films (up to 40 minutes) in a variety of genres—from comedies and dramas to thought-provoking narratives that entertain, move, and inspire.

We are particularly eager to showcase films with ties to North Carolina, but all filmmakers are encouraged to submit! Selected films will be screened in our stunning 300-seat theater, located at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, a hub for creativity and community in the heart of downtown. In addition to film screenings, the weekend will feature meet-and-greets, workshops, and valuable networking opportunities.

Fuquay-Varina is a thriving town just 15 miles south of Raleigh, known for its rich history, local charm, and vibrant arts scene. The Fuquay-Varina Arts Center is a cornerstone of this creative spirit, dedicated to empowering artists and creatives.

We look forward to sharing your work with our community and hope you’ll be part of this year’s festival!

Awards & Prizes

Categories:

Best of Fest

Best Drama

Best Comedy

Best Documentary

Best Student Film (accepting high school and college student submissions)

Local Legend (film must be made by a current resident of North Carolina and shot in NC)

Audience Choice

Independent Spirit Award

Rules & Terms

Eligibility Requirements

1. We accept films of all appropriate genres.

2. Films that are available for public online viewing are eligible.

3. We will accept multiple entries from the same submitter, accompanied by separate applications and entry fees.

4. Entrant confirms and warrants required legal authority for submission and use of all content, music, and images in film festival marketing.

5. We will only accept films made after 2020.

Click here for more details

