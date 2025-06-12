Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The Light 103.9’s own Melissa Wade and Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell are shining stars among the nominees for the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Wade has been nominated for “Gospel Announcer of the Year,” while Erica Campbell, celebrated gospel artist and host, GRIFF, and Cheryl Jackson received a nomination for “Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year” for thier vibrant and inspiring morning show. These nominations underscore their incredible contributions to the gospel community and their dedication to spreading faith-filled messages.

This year’s awards feature a fierce field of nominees, led by Pastor Mike Jr. and Jason Nelson with nine nominations each. Pastor Mike Jr. is recognized in categories like Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for his impactful I Got Away EP, while Jason Nelson’s You Belong: Live in Durham is celebrated in the same top categories. Gospel powerhouse CeCe Winans also shines with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year and Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year, for her album More Than This, which features the hit single, “That’s My King.”

Other gospel stalwarts making waves with multiple nominations include Tamela Mann, Deitrick Haddon, Mississippi Mass Choir, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and Karen Clark-Sheard. These artists, along with rising talents like Adia and Micah Lee, represent the incredible diversity and power within gospel music today.

Love Home? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Stellar Awards celebrate 40 years of honoring the voices and talents shaping gospel music. This year’s celebration stretches over three days with the Stellar Plus experience, featuring masterclasses, soundstages, and other engaging events that bring together faith and culture.

The grand finale of this milestone celebration will take place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN, on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Audiences can look forward to breathtaking performances, heartfelt tributes, and joyous moments honoring four decades of gospel excellence. Tickets are available now at StellarAwards.com for a night no gospel fan should miss!

Check out the nominees below:

SYNDICATED GOSPEL RADIO SHOW OF THE YEAR

– Early Morning Praise Party with Sherry Mackey; Sherry Mackey

– Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell with Griff & Cheryl Jackson

– The Big Redd Radio Show; Big Redd

– The Tracy Morgan Show; Tracy Morgan

GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR

– Destiny Diggs; WXHL – Reach Gospel Radio/ Say So Radio Show with Destiny

– Melissa Wade; WNNL, The Light 103.9/ Melissa Wade in the Midday

– Micha “ML6” Logan; WEUP, 103.1 FM/The Midday Shift

– Sherry Mackey; WHAL, 95.7 Hallelujah FM/ Early Morning Praise Party with Sherry Mackey



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

– Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

– Kenny Lewis & One Voice; The Healing Project; PureSound Muzik Group

– Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group

– Tamela Mann; Live Breathe Fight; TillyMann



SONG OF THE YEAR

– Amen; Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Terrell Anthony Pettus, Andrea Crouch, & David “DLo” Outing; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group

– Clap My Way; Fred Jerkins III, Alvin Garrett, & Micah Lee; Micah Lee; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic

– I Prayed For You (said a prayer); Major Johnson Finley, Brunes Charles, & Jeshua Williams; MAJOR.; NowThatsMAJOR / MNRK

– That’s My King; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks, & Jess Russ; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

– Yahweh ft. Melvin Crispell III; Danni Baylor, Jason Nelson, Jerome Baylor, & Johnnie Huntley Steele III; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Chandler Moore; Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles; TRIBL

– Deitrick Haddon; One Night In California; DH Visions

– Doc McKenzie; Run On; Blockbuster Records/Milbert McKenzie Music Group

– Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

– Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group



ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group

– CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

– Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records

– Karen Clark-Sheard; Still Karen; Motown Gospel

– Lisa Page Brooks; The Grateful Chant; FlowNeeNee Music



DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Deitrick Haddon ft. Damita & Tasha Page-Lockhart; Hold On 2 Your Faith; ManHaddon Ministries / Tyscot Records

– FK&M (Fred Hammond, Keith Staten and Marcus Cole); Time Capsule – The Trilogy; 3Brothers/Dare Records

– Ted & Sheri; You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove); Ted & Sheri LLC / Black Smoke Music Worldwide

– The Group Fire; About Last Night; Jet Records North/East



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group

– Bobbi Lane; Unmatched Grace; Blockbuster Records/ Taylor Music Group

– Josh Bracy and Power Anointed; Favor; Josh Bracy Muzic

– Micah Lee; Clap My Way; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic

– Montrae Tisdale and The Friends Chorale; The Faith Journey; Tisdale Nation Entertainment



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– I Got Away EP; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group

– Live Breathe Fight; Tamela Mann; TillyMann

– More Than This; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

– The Healing Project; Kenny Lewis & One Voice; PureSound Muzik Group

– You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records



CHOIR OF THE YEAR

– Bishop S.Y. Younger; Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents Worship in Brazil; Ramp Records (exclusively distributed by Haus Records)

– Chicago Mass Choir; Greater Is Coming; New Haven Records

– Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel

– The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

– Dana Sorey; Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

– Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, Marcus Cole, Paul Wright III and Ray Hammond; FK&M (Fred Hammond, Keith Staten and Marcus Cole); Time Capsule – The Trilogy; 3Brothers/Dare Records

– J. Drew Sheard; Karen Clark-Sheard; Still Karen; Motown Gospel

– Michael McClure Jr., & David “DLo” Outing II; Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group

– Stan Jones, Jerry Mannery, Jerry Smith, & David R. Curry Jr.; The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records



CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Deitrick Haddon ft. Damita & Tasha Page-Lockhart; Hold On 2 Your Faith; ManHaddon Ministries / Tyscot Records

– Red Hands; The Three (EP); Black Suit Music / Anderson Music Group / TAMLA Records

– Ted & Sheri; You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove); Ted & Sheri LLC / Black Smoke Music Worldwide

– The Group Fire; About Last Night; Jet Records North/East



TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Brandon Camphor & One Way; Hymn Medley; Tomii Entertainment

– Men Of Prayze; Live: In The Red; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc

– The Flint Cavaliers; The Fellowship (Psalms 133:1); The Flint Music Group

– Tim Woodson & The Heirs of Harmony; Try Me; Blackberry/Marxan Records



CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

– Micah Lee; Clap My Way; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic

– Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group

– Vincent Bohanan; VBSOV Summer Jam; Independent



TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Bishop Calvin Norton; Hold Me Beyond Rear View EP; Blockbuster Records

– Brent Jones; Live Your Best Life; JDI Entertainment

– Earnest Pugh; Worthy Is The Lamb; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

– Kenny Lewis; The Healing Project; PureSound Muzik Group



CONTEMPORARY FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group

– Bobbi Lane; Unmatched Grace; Blockbuster Records/ Taylor Music Group

– CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

– DOE; Heart Of A Human; RCA Inspiration / Provident Entertainment

– Keyla Richardson; Home; Uncle G Records



TRADITIONAL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records

– Lasha Knox; Right There; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

– Lisa Page Brooks; The Grateful Chant; FlowNeeNee Music

– Terri McConnell; He’ll Get Me Through This; Royal T Records



CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles; Chandler Moore; TRIBL

– Live Breathe Fight; Tamela Mann; TillyMann

– Still Karen; Karen Clark-Sheard; Motown Gospel

– You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records



TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– Determined; Dorinda Clark-Cole; Malaco Records

– Live in Detroit, Pt 1; The Victorius Army ATL Feat. Vincent Bohanan; Independent

– The Healing Project; Kenny Lewis & One Voice; PureSound Muzik Group

– We Still Believe; The Mississippi Mass Choir; Malaco Records



URBAN SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

– Amen; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group

– Clap My Way; Micah Lee; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic

– I Prayed For You (said a prayer); MAJOR.; NowThatsMAJOR / MNRK

– Without You ft. Zacardi Cortez; Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz; Black Smoke Records



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

– Amen; Pastor Mike Jr., Tony “Mr.YNOT” Minifield, Drae Rudolph & Kevin “Krispy” Key/Moon Men; Rock City Media Group

– Deserve To Win; David Mann; TillyMann

– For My Good; Jekalyn Carr; Waynorth Music

– Never Be The Same; Deitrick Haddon & Terrance Church; DH Visions



TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR

– Chicago Mass Choir; Greater Is Coming; New Haven Records

– Christopher L. Ervin & Abraham’s Descendants; Recover; CervinMusiq

– Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel

– The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records



CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

– Alphaeus Anderson Presents The USC Upstate Gospel Choir; Already Done; Music2ChangeU

– Charles Butler & Trinity; Live In Washington DC; Red Alliance Media

– Johnny Sanders Featuring Faith on Full; Christmas Everyday; Third Century Development Corp/Johnny Sanders Presents, LLC

– Vincent Bohanan & SOV; VBSOV Summer Jam; Independent



TRADITIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Bishop Calvin Norton; Hold Me Beyond Rear View EP; Blockbuster Records

– Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records

– Earnest Pugh; Worthy Is The Lamb; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

– The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records



SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents Worship in Brazil; Bishop S.Y. Younger; Ramp Records (exclusively distributed by Haus Records)

– Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

– Red & Green; Jonathan McReynolds; Life Room Label, Motown Gospel

– The Gift Deluxe Edition; The Group Fire; Jet Records North/East

– We Still Believe; The Mississippi Mass Choir; Malaco Records



RAP/HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– Canton Jones and CAJO Records Presents The Free Life Experience; The Free Life Experience; CAJO Records

– Let Go Let God: The EP; 1K Phew; Reach Records

– Meet Me in Miami; Otis Kemp; Revive 5.0 Entertainment

– Without You: There Would Be No Me; Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz; Black Smoke Records



YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

– AMG Kidz x Boston Arts Academy; The Kidz At North Station; Anderson Music Group / TAMLA Records

– Brent Jones presents The Fire; Brent Jones presents The Fire; JDI Entertainment

– Janessa Smith; Sounds Of Joy; Inspired Recording

– Nina Symmone & Noah Alexander; God’s Way; The Big Moment / Anderson Music Group



QUARTET OF THE YEAR

– Blest By Four; Only Believe The EP; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc

– Men Of Prayze; Live: In The Red; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc

– The Flint Cavaliers; The Fellowship (Psalms 133:1); The Flint Music Group

– Tim Woodson & The Heirs of Harmony; Try Me; Blackberry/Marxan Records



RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

– Covered Vol. 1; Brianna Dowd & Melvin Crispell III; RCA Inspiration, Provident Label Group LLC

– Meet Me in Miami; Blair Monique; Revive 5.0 Entertainment

– Red & Green; Jonathan McReynolds & Trent Nicholson; Life Room Label, Motown Gospel

– Still Karen; Justin Foster; Motown Gospel



PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles; Chandler Moore; TRIBL

– More Than This; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

– One; Jordan G. Welch; JordiG Music

– You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records



PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

– Light in a Dark Place; Bobbi Lane; Blockbuster Records/ Taylor Music Group

– Overflow ft. Todd Dulaney; Transformation Worship; Represent Records, Re: Think Music

– That’s My King; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

– Yahweh ft. Melvin Crispell III; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records



RAP/HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

– Amen; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group

– Blessings; Otis Kemp; Revive 5.0 Entertainment

– Fa REAL… Fa Real; Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz; Black Smoke Records

– Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah ft. Lisa Page Brooks; Dante’ Pride; iAmDantePrideMuzik GOSPEL RADIO OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

TOP MARKET OF THE YEAR

– WBBP 1480 AM, Memphis, TN

– WBGX 1570 kHz, Chicago, IL

– WFTB FM 104.1, Nashville, TN

– WGRB 1390AM, Chicago, IL

– WPZS 100.9, Charlotte, NC

MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR

– WAGR 102.5 FM, Lexington, MS

– WEUP Worship 94.5, Huntsville, AL

– WJNI 106.3FM, Charleston, SC

– WXHL 89.1 FM, Wilmington, DE

SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR

– WBZF-FM 98.5, Florence-Myrtle Beach, SC

– WHLH 95.5, Jackson, MS

– WKTT 97.5 FM, Salisbury, MD

– WTSK – Praise 93.3/ 790 AM, Tuscaloosa, AL

INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR

– Black Gospel Radio, https://BlackGospelRadio.net

– GODRadio1.com, https://godradio1.com

– Hands Up Radio WHUR, https://handsupradio.org/

– Power of Worship Radio, https://powerofworship.net



