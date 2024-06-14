Listen Live
Faithfully Speaking on Tackling Obesity

| 06.14.24
Over the past few months, obesity has been placed under a more-focused lens. From the untimely passing of American Idol alum Mandisa from Class III Obesity to medications like Ozempic being pushed as the trendy alternative to drop the pounds, the renewed attention towards weight-loss has caused quite a stir.

RELATED: Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity

In this episode, Melissa Wade taps in with obesity specialist Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton to discuss the good, bad, and ugly sides of weight loss. Watch the episode above!

