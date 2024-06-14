Faithfully Speaking on Tackling Obesity

Over the past few months, obesity has been placed under a more-focused lens. From the untimely passing of American Idol alum Mandisa from Class III Obesity to medications like Ozempic being pushed as the trendy alternative to drop the pounds, the renewed attention towards weight-loss has caused quite a stir.
RELATED: Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity
In this episode, Melissa Wade taps in with obesity specialist Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton to discuss the good, bad, and ugly sides of weight loss. Watch the episode above!
-
Pastor Of The Month - June 2024
-
RIP Rev. James Lawson: Tributes Pour In After Civil Rights Icon Dies At 95
-
Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away
-
J. Moss, William Murphy & Jason Nelson All Celebrate Graduating With Theological Degrees
-
Pastor Of The Month - May 2024
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!
-
Meet May 2024's Pastor of The Month!