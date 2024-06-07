Listen Live
VP Kamala Harris Coming Back To NC On June 12th

Published on June 7, 2024

We know that NC is a battleground state for this year’s election and VP Harris is making her 5th visit to NC this year.

Vice President Kamala Harris will pay a visit to Charlotte on June 12th as part of her Economic Opportunity Tour, highlighting investments of the Biden administration in local businesses, jobs and infrastructure

source: WRAL.com

