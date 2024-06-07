VP Kamala Harris Coming Back To NC On June 12th

We know that NC is a battleground state for this year’s election and VP Harris is making her 5th visit to NC this year.
Vice President Kamala Harris will pay a visit to Charlotte on June 12th as part of her Economic Opportunity Tour, highlighting investments of the Biden administration in local businesses, jobs and infrastructure
source: WRAL.com
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Pastor Of The Month - June 2024
-
Pastor Of The Month - May 2024
-
Open Discussion: Can Christians Faithfully Serve Both God And Greek Letter Organizations?