Watch Tye Tribbett Perform During Shannon Sharpe’s Podcast

Published on May 22, 2024

47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Show

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

 

Tye Tribbett set a tone for gospel music during the first ever live performer for Club Shay Shay Podcast.

 

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe’sClub Shay Shay welcomed Tye Tribbett as their inaugural musical act for the show. Tribbett performed “Be Alright & Anyhow” leaving a worldwide impression on all who watched.  

Tye Tribbett is also currently celebrating 8 Stellar nominations and his “Only One Night Tho” Tour which is on the road for a 20 city tour produced by Live Nation.

Source: setapartandchosen.com

 

 

