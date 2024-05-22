Watch Tye Tribbett Perform During Shannon Sharpe’s Podcast

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tye Tribbett set a tone for gospel music during the first ever live performer for Club Shay Shay Podcast.

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe’s, Club Shay Shay welcomed Tye Tribbett as their inaugural musical act for the show. Tribbett performed “Be Alright & Anyhow” leaving a worldwide impression on all who watched.

Tye Tribbett is also currently celebrating 8 Stellar nominations and his “Only One Night Tho” Tour which is on the road for a 20 city tour produced by Live Nation.

Source: setapartandchosen.com