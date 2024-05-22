Watch CeCe Winans Perform On American Idol

No doubt CeCe Winans’ music appeals to many generations and last Sunday (May 19th) she performed her music on the singing competition American Idol. CeCe delivered a duo with Idol contestant Roman Collins that brought praises from the audience.
CeCe and Roman’s rendition of Bethel Music’s “Goodness Of God” was a highlight of the show, showcasing the beauty and depth of gospel music to a broad audience.
CeCe Winans’ latest album, More Than This, has made a resounding impact, debuting at the coveted #1 position on both the Top Gospel Album and Top Christian Album Billboard Charts. This extraordinary achievement signifies the album’s widespread acclaim and solidifies CeCe’s position as a powerhouse in the gospel music scene. For gospel music fans, this is a moment of pride and celebration, as CeCe’s success brings greater visibility and appreciation to the genre.
source: setapartandchosen.com
