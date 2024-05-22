Listen Live
Entertainment

Watch CeCe Winans Perform On American Idol

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Women's Empowerment - CeCe Winans

Source: courtesy of CeCe Winans for Women’s Empowerment

No doubt CeCe Winans’ music appeals to many generations and last Sunday (May 19th) she performed her music on the singing competition American Idol.   CeCe delivered a duo with Idol contestant Roman Collins that brought praises from the audience.

CeCe and Roman’s rendition of Bethel Music’s “Goodness Of God was a highlight of the show, showcasing the beauty and depth of gospel music to a broad audience.

Related Stories

CeCe Winans’ latest album, More Than This, has made a resounding impact, debuting at the coveted #1 position on both the Top Gospel Album and Top Christian Album Billboard Charts. This extraordinary achievement signifies the album’s widespread acclaim and solidifies CeCe’s position as a powerhouse in the gospel music scene. For gospel music fans, this is a moment of pride and celebration, as CeCe’s success brings greater visibility and appreciation to the genre.

 

source: setapartandchosen.com

RELATED TAGS

American Idol cece winans

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Pastor of The Month - May 2024
Local

Meet May 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Entertainment

nobigdyl. Wins “Tiny Desk Contest: Fan Favorite Vote”

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

Black Business Pages RAL
Radio One Pages

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

Lifestyle

Strive To Be Great | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith

Family & Parenting

5 Scriptures On The Influential Role Of A Mother

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close