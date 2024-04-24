Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.24.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey”

The world has changed so much in the last few years and many people are depressed because of the massive changes that have taken place. The world we knew before has been changed and will not be coming back. 

See, you may face a future which is so unknown, so scary, but I know that it can be frightening, but you must have faith and you must have courage. I recently shared with you that we’ve all been shoved through an exit door to what we were comfortable with that exit door is also an entrance to a new place, with new possibilities. Courage is necessary now. It is not the absence of fear, but rather going forward, in spite of fear.  

Go ahead. Go forward with courage and realize that life is still wonderful. It’s an adventure, a wonderful adventure for those who are willing to live it to the fullest. Just remember that every exit is also an entrance to a new place which has new possibilities and new opportunities. You can live your best life. So do it now.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Obituaries

Mandisa, Grammy Award-Winning Singer & Former “American Idol” Contestant, Passes Away At 47

Lifestyle

The Impact Of Courage On Your Success Journey | Dr. Willie Jolley

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb
Entertainment

Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals
Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

Women's Empowerment Expo 2024
Local

Meet April 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Local

Local Hip-Hop Artist/Producer Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey Passes Away

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close