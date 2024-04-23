The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t touched a vitamin since your Flinstone era, it’s about time you incorporate some beneficial vitamins into your daily routine — with your doctor’s approval, of course. Taking vitamins is a great way to jumpstart your day with energy and essential nutrients to help keep your body functioning properly. It’s time we get in our ‘vitamin bag’ and give our bodies what they deserve. If you want to incorporate vitamins into your life, but aren’t sure where to begin, keep scrolling for a list of 5 vitamins you should consider taking daily.

Vitamin D

If your bones are always stiff, you’re more than likely lacking vitamin D. This vitamin is fat soluble and exposure to the sun tends to be the natural way to get enough. African-Americans, however, “have lower levels of vitamin D in the blood and may need higher doses of vitamin D supplements,” medical oncologist Kimmie Ng said in a study shared on dana-farber.org. We tend to be most deficient when it comes to this specific vitamin due to our melanated skin and reduced sun exposure. If extended time in the sun is not possible for you, the next best thing would be a supplement that can support your bone and immune health.

SEE ALSO: Surprising Health Benefits of Sunlight

Iron

Feel sluggish and constantly fatigued? You could have an iron deficiency. According to healthgrades.com, “anemia in Black women and Hispanic women occurs 2-3 times more often than in Caucasian women.” Iron deficiency anemia occurs when your body doesn’t have enough iron to produce the hemoglobin needed to transport oxygen to your red blood cells. This can translate into constantly feeling physically, mentally, and emotionally drained. While certain foods including beans and dark leafy greens can assist in increasing one’s iron levels, an iron supplement is always a great addition to your daily vitamins.

Magnesium

With heart disease and diabetes at an all-time high in the Black community, magnesium is an extremely important vitamin known to regulate blood sugar levels and is essential for healthy muscles and nerves. An article published by the National Library of Medicine stated that “lower levels of dietary and serum magnesium have been associated with an increased prevalence of hypertension, insulin resistance, and diabetes. Studies suggest a greater prevalence of occult magnesium deficiency among African-Americans compared to other populations.” Magnesium can be found in whole foods including leafy greens, whole grains, seeds, and nuts, or in vitamin supplements.

SEE ALSO: 10 Natural Mood Boosters For A Happier You

Calcium

Growing up, you probably remember being told to drink your milk to make your bones strong. While the consumption of cow’s milk has declined over the years, so have the levels of calcium absorption in the body – specifically the bodies of Black men. Bone health remains a large factor for many, but University of Texas researcher Hillard says, “While research shows that over-consumption of calcium is a trigger for metastatic prostate cancer, African American males are four times more likely to die of this cancer than Caucasian males, despite the fact that African Americans consume far less dairy than Caucasians and are considered calcium deficient by federal nutritional standards.” While Black people are more prone to reduced calcium absorption, the lack of vitamin D may be doing more good than bad when it comes to the health of Black men. So, tread lightly here and consult a doctor.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Heart health is super important and omega-3 fatty acids do a great job in making sure the heart is functioning properly. You can benefit from this “healthy fat” by eating things like fish, seeds, avocados and walnuts, or, taking supplements. Higher levels of these fatty acids result in lowering heart disease which, according to the Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 30 percent more likely to die from than Non-Hispanic Whites.

5 Vitamins You Should Consider Taking Daily was originally published on elev8.com