A Winning Game Plan | Dr. Willie Jolley

04.23.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “A Winning Game Plan”

I want to give you tips to come back once you have made the decision to remain calm and you have decided not to panic. You must stop and think your way out of the situation. What is the game plan? In difficult moments you must develop the discipline. 

Stop and think and get a game plan, even if it’s only for a short time. When you stop and think, you can usually come up with some new creative ways to get past this issue before you can effectively fix a problem, you must know what you’re facing, so stop. Step back and give yourself some space. Think, think, think and then get a game plan and then you can go on to win. If you take action, you will be amazed at what happens.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

