Tim Godfrey Talks About “Big God”

Tim Godfrey is undeniably a music maestro of international repute! this creative gospel artist is known for his unique style of blending contemporary sounds with his native African rhythms.
he has made music with many including the world renowned track “nara” featuring award winning – Travis Greene.
this newest song – “Big God” is a big song!!!!
it’s on FB and IG and Whoopi Goldberg even did a post and the dance challenge on it.
check out his studio interview at the light 103.9 with Melissa Wade
