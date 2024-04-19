Listen Live
Tim Godfrey Talks About “Big God”

Published on April 19, 2024

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Tim Godfrey is undeniably a music maestro of international repute!  this creative gospel artist is known for his unique style of blending contemporary sounds with his native African rhythms.

he has made music with many including the world renowned track “nara” featuring award winning – Travis Greene.

this newest song – “Big God” is a big song!!!!

it’s on FB and IG and Whoopi Goldberg even did a post and the dance challenge on it.

check out his studio interview at the light 103.9 with Melissa Wade

Local Melissa Wade's Pick Hit of the Week

