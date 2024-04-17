Listen Live
Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Published on April 17, 2024

Gospel singer Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn have added another member to their family, welcoming their fourth child last month. On Tuesday, March 19, Noa Alexander Bowman entered the world weighing 8 lbs., 7oz.

Early last year the couple took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy on their eighth wedding anniversary. “Well the cat is out of the bag…Happy 8th Anniversary sweetheart!! Talk about NEW BEGINNINGS! Party of 6 loading!! God did His BIG ONE with this, and I can’t even begin to tell you how grateful I am to do life with you! Cheers to more anniversaries and BOWMAN BABIES!! I love you, Bowman,” Breylyn wrote.

The Bowmans met in 2010 after being introduced by Tim’s aunt, Vickie Winans. Five years later, the couple tied the knot in 2015. Already parents to two daughters Celine, 2, and Sofie, 4, and son, Creswell, 3, Noa was the perfect addition in making their family of six complete.

SEE ALSO: Kirk Franklin’s Son Caziah Gets Engaged

Known on social media for sharing the joy they find in parenthood, the Bowmans do not shy away from sharing the love they have for their family. The couple shared photos from their first photoshoot as a family of six where Bowman Jr. is seen holding Noa, who rests in his arms while Brelyn to the side of her husband, looks down upon her son as her hand rests beneath him. Noa can also be seen in photos wearing a brown sweater onesie resting angelically on a knit blanket.

 

Congratulations to the Bowmans!

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa  was originally published on elev8.com

