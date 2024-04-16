Listen Live
Melissa's Grub Plug: Free Cone Day!!!

Published on April 16, 2024

Grub Plug

Ben & Jerry’s 2024 Free Cone Day is (TODAY) Tuesday, April 16

Enjoy a free ice cream cone from Ben & Jerry’s on Tuesday, April 16 during their annual Free Cone Day!

This offer is available between 12 noon and 8 pm at participating Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops. There is no coupon required. See the details on their website.

 

Ben & Jerry's

