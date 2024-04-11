Listen Live
Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

Published on April 11, 2024

Help The Willie Moore Jr. Show head to the Stellars!

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you enjoying kicking it with Willie, submit your vote!

April 10th – 17th     First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

April 22nd – 30th     Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

 

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

 

Radio host, comedian, producer, speaker, and minister Willie Moore, Jr. is a visionary who is determined to make a positive mark through music, media, and family entertainment. Willie Moore Jr. is a devoted father of three boys and a girl. He has impacted many through his media channels and opportunities to partner with great ministries across the country including Joyce Meyer Ministries, Bishop Gary Macintosh of Greenwood Christian Center, Bishop Dale C. Bronner’s Word of Faith Ministries and more (PraiseDc.com)

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

