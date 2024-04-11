Working From Home: Stretches to Jumpstart Your Day

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In the post-pandemic era, working from home is now commonplace. The hectic morning rush to beat traffic after groggily ironing clothes and preparing a quick breakfast are a thing of the past. Despite the pandemic’s predominantly negative impact, the joy of indulging in some extra sleep in the morning and relishing a cup of coffee on your couch – all thanks to remote work – is an indescribable pleasure.

While working from home comes with many perks including formal dress on the top and your favorite pajamas on the bottom, there is one con that many probably have felt a time or two throughout their remote career. Whether you couch hop, lounge in the bed, or work from a desk throughout the day, sometimes work takes over and we forget simple tasks – like getting up to stretch. It doesn’t take working from home to understand that if you are immobile for a long period of time, your body (bones and muscles included) begin to tense up and get stiff. Not only do your bones get stiff, but you get lazy.

Tight muscles and lethargy can be a disastrous combination, particularly when striving to be alert and energized to present your best self, even if that involves lounging in bed. Initiating your morning with a few stretches can provide a surge of energy and confidence, enhancing posture and mobility throughout the day, ultimately boosting blood flow. You might be thinking your time could be better spent catching some extra sleep, but there’s no harm in giving it a shot – you might just be glad you did!

The following four stretches are beginner friendly and will have your limbs thanking you throughout the day. Working from home is great, but it’s even better when you add some intentional stretching.

1. Neck Stretch

Gently tilt your head to one side, holding for 15 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

2. Arm Reach and Stretch

Extend one arm overhead and reach to the opposite side.

Hold for 15 seconds, then switch to the other arm.

3. Standing Quad Stretch

Bring one foot towards your buttocks, holding the ankle with your hand.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch legs.

4. Calf Stretch

Step one foot back, holding that position, and bend the front knee.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch legs.

