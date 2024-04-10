Durham Public Schools to Host Job Fair Saturday

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Durham Public Schools invites applicants for the 2024-2025 academic year!

Explore career opportunities at the DPS Job Fair 2024, scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the new Northern High School (4622 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704).

Meet with DPS Human Resources, principals, and department leaders to learn about competitive salaries, benefits, available positions, and online application procedures. Early contracts available for qualified candidates.

Register now by completing the registration form.

