Listen Live
Local

Durham Public Schools Will Host Job Fair This Saturday

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ESSA 1

Source: Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield / Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield

Durham Public Schools invites applicants for the 2024-2025 academic year!

Explore career opportunities at the DPS Job Fair 2024, scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the new Northern High School (4622 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704).

Meet with DPS Human Resources, principals, and department leaders to learn about competitive salaries, benefits, available positions, and online application procedures. Early contracts available for qualified candidates.

Register now by completing the registration form.

RELATED TAGS

dps Durham job fair school

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

ESSA 1
Local

Durham Public Schools Will Host Job Fair This Saturday

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

djknyce ferris wheel
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale

Pastor of the Month - March 2024
Local

Meet March 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Women laughing on urban rooftop
Lifestyle

Did You Know April is Black Women’s History Month?

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Uncategorized

What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close