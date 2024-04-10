Bebe Winans To Release First Song In Four Years, “Father in Heaven”

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Six-time Grammy award winner, Bebe Winans, is releasing a new single after four long years. Set to be released on April 12, the highly anticipated single, “Father in Heaven (Right Now)” was written and produced by Winans. The single recounts the many ways in which the gospel legend has felt the hand of God on his life, the perfect reminder of both celebration and testimony.

Winans is set to deliver a music video, which was filmed in January during his many sold out shows throughout South Africa, that compliments the essence of the single when it drops. The video identifies Winans in his element on stage bringing his fans a sound that beautifully couples together gospel, R&B, and soul. “I must say this song speaks to the core of my being,” he says. “I’m so grateful to my Heavenly Father for everything. I hope it moves listeners to the point of surrender when it is released.”

Following the release of the single and music video, the singer will be gearing up to announce a number of live shows set to take place throughout the month of July. Winans was inspired to perform a handful of live shows after a performance at the legendary Apollo theatre. So far, the singer is scheduled to perform at the Country Club Hill Amphitheater in Chicago on July 13, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on July 24, and the Westbury Music Fair in Westbury, NY on July 27. Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.

