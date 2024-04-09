Walmart Shoppers Could be Eligible for a Settlement Payment

Recent Walmart shoppers who bought weighted groceries or bagged fruit may qualify for cash compensation as part of a class action settlement with the retail giant.
The lawsuit, initiated in October 2022, alleges that Walmart customers nationwide, including Puerto Rico, were charged more than the advertised lowest price for certain sold-by-weight meat, seafood, and select bulk citrus items.
While Walmart denies any wrongdoing, it has agreed to a $45 million settlement. This allows affected consumers to file claims for cash payments.
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Pastor Of The Month - April 2024
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex
-
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away