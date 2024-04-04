Melissa’s Grub Plug: National Burrito Day Freebies

Today Thursday April 4th is National Burrito Day and Moe’s, Qdoba, and Taco Bell all have deals.

Here’s a list of deals:

Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering guests a buy-one-get-one-free burrito bowl or burrito on Thursday. The offer is available when ordering online or in-store.

Baja Fresh has BOGO burritos from April 1-4 for rewards members who use the code BURRITO2024 when ordering online.

Qdoba get a free burrito to customers who purchase an entrée and drink on Thursday. The only catch is that you must be a reward member to snag the freebie.