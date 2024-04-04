Listen Live
Local

Student Shot On NC Central Campus, Suspects Identified

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

North Carolina Central University in Durham confirmed that a student was shot on campus Tuesday night (April 2). The suspects have been identified.

As reported by WRAL, police have not released any information about either the victim or the alleged shooters.

NC Central police officers responded to gunshots at around 10:15 pm at Lawson Residence Hall, located at 609 E. Lawson St.

A student was transported to Duke University Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. It is unclear what led to the shooting. The university put the campus on lockdown at around 10:20 pm. The lockdown lasted for about two hours.

Durham Police closed Lawson Street from Lincoln Street to Fayetteville Street while authorities investigated.

Thankfully, officers were already on campus on unrelated matters when shots were fired. Campus police was conducting safety checks at the residence hall, while Durham EMS were at the dorm for an unrelated medical call.

The university provided counseling for students and residents on Wednesday, April 3.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Student Shot On NC Central Campus, Suspects Identified  was originally published on foxync.com

RELATED TAGS

NCCU North Carolina Central University shooting

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Local

Student Shot On NC Central Campus, Suspects Identified

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87

djknyce ferris wheel
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

2016 Easter Thrill Fest
Local

Need Easter Plans? Check Out These Local Events

Entertainment

Trailblazing Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at 87

Car Thefts
News

Kia Recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs Over Parking Safety Concerns

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close