Kia Recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs Over Parking Safety Concerns

Kia issued a recall for about 427,000 Telluride SUVs due to a potential risk of rolling away while parked, as announced in a notice on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. T
The recall affects model years 2020-2024. Kia estimated the defect’s occurrence at 1%, involving 16 vehicles thus far, with no reported injuries.
Owners are advised to manually engage the emergency parking brake until their vehicles are repaired. Dealers will update the electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts at no cost.
Kia assures owners that repair expenses will be reimbursed if the issue has been addressed.
