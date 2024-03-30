Listen Live
News

AT&T Informs Customers About Data Breach, Resets Passwords

Published on March 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
AT&T Logo

Source: Courtesy / AT&T

AT&T notified millions of customers of a data breach after discovering stolen personal data online. The telecommunications giant revealed on Saturday that the dataset, found on the “dark web,” includes sensitive information such as Social Security numbers belonging to approximately 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former ones.

The company reset the passcodes for current users and plans to communicate directly with affected account holders regarding the breach of their personal information. The origins of the compromised data, which dates back to 2019 or earlier, remain unclear, raising concerns about its potential source.

The data does not appear to include financial details or call history, but it does include a range of personal information, such as email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates.

Cybersecurity researcher Troy Hunt noted the resemblance between this incident and a similar data breach in 2021, which AT&T did not acknowledge at the time. He warned of potential legal repercussions if AT&T fails to address the situation promptly, emphasizing the risk of class action lawsuits.

Despite these developments, AT&T has yet to provide a comment on the matter. This latest incident compounds a challenging year for the Dallas-based company, following a February outage attributed to a technical coding error rather than a deliberate attack.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

AT&T Data Breach

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

AT&T Logo
News

AT&T Informs Customers About Data Breach, Resets Passwords

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Southern Peach Cobbler
Local

Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex

Local

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close