Women’s Empowerment Expo is less than two weeks away, and the phenomenal Sarah Jakes Roberts is ready to bring inspiration and motivation to the thousands in attendance this year! The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade and FOXY’s Karen Clark chat with Sarah to find out what we can expect from her keynote address at Women’s Empowerment 2024 and what gave her the courage to share her remarkable story.
What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024? was originally published on foxync.com
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87
-
Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy
-
Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex
-
Meet February 2024's Pastor of The Month!
-
Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale