Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?

| 04.01.24
Dismiss


Women’s Empowerment Expo is less than two weeks away, and the phenomenal Sarah Jakes Roberts is ready to bring inspiration and motivation to the thousands in attendance this year! The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade and FOXY’s Karen Clark chat with Sarah to find out what we can expect from her keynote address at Women’s Empowerment 2024 and what gave her the courage to share her remarkable story.

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?  was originally published on foxync.com

RELATED TAGS

sarah jakes roberts Women's Empowerment 2024

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Southern Peach Cobbler
Local

Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex

djknyce ferris wheel
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale

Local

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close