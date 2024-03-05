Grub Plug: Lay’s Teams Up With IHOP on Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Chips

The first ever collaboration between Lay’s and IHOP is hitting stores now. We saw several posts of people discovering the chips in Walmart
Lays and iHop Rooty Tooty Fresh n Fruity potato chips 🍓🥞strawberry topped pancakes with syrup and bacon flavor.
These were strawberry and sweet-forward and were surprisingly good.
The strawberry flavor was nice and didn’t have that weird artificial taste to it. I didn’t taste any bacon really but these were still good.
Lays, please make more sweet flavors!
These are supposed to hit Walmart stores officially this week and come in the standard bag size as well.
