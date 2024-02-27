Saint Augustine’s University Accreditation Appeal Denied

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Saint Augustine’s University faced a setback on Tuesday as its appeal for accreditation was rejected. The Appeals Committee of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission (SACSCOC) upheld the previous decision by the board to withdraw accreditation for the Raleigh-based institution, which has been dealing with financial management issues.

Following the “Principles of Accreditation: Foundations for Quality Enhancement,” the committee cited various reasons for supporting the board’s decision. These reasons covered governing board characteristics, financial resources, financial documents, financial responsibility, control of finances, and federal and state responsibilities.

The Appeals Committee highlighted the institution’s failure to meet the provisions of Good Cause in a brief two-page document.

Saint Augustine’s University has until March 8, according to SACSCOC, to submit a notice of intent to arbitrate the decision. This development places the university at a crucial juncture, requiring thoughtful consideration of its next steps in response to the denial of the accreditation appeal.

“We disagree with the decision made by [the] SACSCOC and plan to appeal to a higher authority with evidence supporting the institution’s progress in resolving non-compliance,” said the university’s Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess.

The university’s legal representatives intend to file for an injunction. The university claims that during the injunction, it will remain accredited.

