Grub Plug: Buffalo Wild Wings Giving Away Free Wings

You can get six wings free, no strings (or wings) attached.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving out completely free wings, no strings attached. All you have to do is be in the United States and able to get yourself to a Buffalo Wild Wings location on Monday, Feb. 26 from 2–5 p.m. local time.

Within that three-hour window on Monday, anyone in America can redeem six of the chain’s chicken wings in any of its 26 signature sauces and seasonings. The one caveat is that the deal is only available for dine-in or in-store pickup, so you won’t be able to take advantage of free wings from any delivery app or online service. There is a limit of one free order per customer.

